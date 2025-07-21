Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague

Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague lundi 21 juillet 2025.

Exposition Hag’Artistes

St-Germain-des-Vaux La Hague Manche

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03 18:00:00

2025-07-21

5 artistes de l’association dans des œuvres très variées
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU
St-Germain-des-Vaux La Hague 50440 Manche Normandie +33 6 78 46 82 88 

English : Exposition Hag’Artistes

5 artists from the association in a wide variety of works
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU

German :

5 Künstler der Vereinigung in sehr unterschiedlichen Werken
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU

Italiano :

5 artisti dell’associazione in un’ampia varietà di opere
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU

Espanol :

5 artistas de la asociación en una amplia variedad de obras
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU

