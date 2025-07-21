Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague

lundi 21 juillet 2025

Exposition Hag’Artistes

St-Germain-des-Vaux La Hague Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-03 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-21

5 artistes de l’association dans des œuvres très variées

Catherine LAROQUE

Christine LETASSEY

Olivier FANTOU

Patricia PLANQUE

Dominique LEDENTU

St-Germain-des-Vaux La Hague 50440 Manche Normandie +33 6 78 46 82 88

English : Exposition Hag’Artistes

5 artists from the association in a wide variety of works

Catherine LAROQUE

Christine LETASSEY

Olivier FANTOU

Patricia PLANQUE

Dominique LEDENTU

German :

5 Künstler der Vereinigung in sehr unterschiedlichen Werken

Catherine LAROQUE

Christine LETASSEY

Olivier FANTOU

Patricia PLANQUE

Dominique LEDENTU

Italiano :

5 artisti dell’associazione in un’ampia varietà di opere

Catherine LAROQUE

Christine LETASSEY

Olivier FANTOU

Patricia PLANQUE

Dominique LEDENTU

Espanol :

5 artistas de la asociación en una amplia variedad de obras

Catherine LAROQUE

Christine LETASSEY

Olivier FANTOU

Patricia PLANQUE

Dominique LEDENTU

L’événement Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par OT Cotentin La Hague