Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague
Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague lundi 21 juillet 2025.
Exposition Hag’Artistes
St-Germain-des-Vaux La Hague Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-21
5 artistes de l’association dans des œuvres très variées
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU
5 artistes de l’association dans des œuvres très variées
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU .
St-Germain-des-Vaux La Hague 50440 Manche Normandie +33 6 78 46 82 88
English : Exposition Hag’Artistes
5 artists from the association in a wide variety of works
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU
German :
5 Künstler der Vereinigung in sehr unterschiedlichen Werken
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU
Italiano :
5 artisti dell’associazione in un’ampia varietà di opere
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU
Espanol :
5 artistas de la asociación en una amplia variedad de obras
Catherine LAROQUE
Christine LETASSEY
Olivier FANTOU
Patricia PLANQUE
Dominique LEDENTU
L’événement Exposition Hag’Artistes La Hague a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par OT Cotentin La Hague