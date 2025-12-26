Exposition Hollywood La Cité du Cinéma, Château-Renard
Exposition Hollywood La Cité du Cinéma
Château-Renard Loiret
Début : 2026-01-06
fin : 2026-01-31
2026-01-06
EXPOSITION HOLLYWOOD
Découvrez une exposition qui retrace l’histoire d’Hollywood les grandes maisons de production, les réalisateurs et réalisatrices emblématiques, et les étapes qui ont fait de cette ville le cœur du cinéma mondial ! Entrée libre. .
Château-Renard 45220 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 28 52 71
