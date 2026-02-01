Exposition Hommage à Gasiorowski Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght Saint-Paul-de-Vence

Exposition Hommage à Gasiorowski

Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght 623 chemin des Gardettes Saint-Paul-de-Vence Alpes-Maritimes

Début : 2026-02-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

2026-02-06

La Fondation Maegh rend un hommage à Gérard Gasiorowski (1930-1986), peintre et photographe français, à l’occasion des 40 ans de sa disparition.

English : A tribute to Gasiorowski

The Maegh Foundation pays tribute to Gérard Gasiorowski (1930–1986), French painter and photographer, on the 40th anniversary of his death.

