Exposition Hommage à Gasiorowski Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght Saint-Paul-de-Vence

Exposition Hommage à Gasiorowski
Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght 623 chemin des Gardettes Saint-Paul-de-Vence Alpes-Maritimes
Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-06 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-06
La Fondation Maegh rend un hommage à Gérard Gasiorowski (1930-1986), peintre et photographe français, à l’occasion des 40 ans de sa disparition.
Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght 623 chemin des Gardettes Saint-Paul-de-Vence 06570 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
English : A tribute to Gasiorowski
The Maegh Foundation pays tribute to Gérard Gasiorowski (1930–1986), French painter and photographer, on the 40th anniversary of his death.
