Exposition Hop Hop Hop Un Noël Pop ! Galerie La Manufacture La Rochelle samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Galerie La Manufacture 15 rue Fleuriau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : Lundi 2025-11-29 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-23 19:00:00
Une exposition autour de céramiques, peintures, livres d’artistes, pièces uniques avec plusieurs accrochages et des rencontres avec les artistes.
Galerie La Manufacture 15 rue Fleuriau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 06 29 33
English : Exhibition Hop Hop Hop Un Noël Pop !
An exhibition of ceramics, paintings, artists’ books and one-of-a-kind pieces, with several displays and meetings with the artists.
German : Ausstellung Hop Hop Hop Un Noël Pop !
Eine Ausstellung rund um Keramiken, Gemälde, Künstlerbücher und Einzelstücke mit mehreren Hängungen und Treffen mit den Künstlern.
Italiano :
Una mostra di ceramiche, dipinti, libri d’artista e pezzi unici, con diverse esposizioni e incontri con gli artisti.
Espanol : Exposicion Hop Hop Hop Un Noël Pop !
Exposición de cerámicas, pinturas, libros de artista y piezas únicas, con varias muestras y encuentros con los artistas.
