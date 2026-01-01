Exposition HYUN Moon Sook, peintre La Ferté-Loupière
Exposition HYUN Moon Sook, peintre La Ferté-Loupière samedi 24 janvier 2026.
Espace Acanthe La Ferté-Loupière Yonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2026-01-24 09:30:00
fin : 2026-02-22 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-24
Huyn Moon Sook a fait ses études artistiques aux Beaux-Arts de Séoul, Corée du Sud.
Devant la détérioration de la nature par l’homme, et amoureuse des fonds sous-marins, elle y puise sont inspiration. C’est ainsi qu’elle a créé sa série des Filets . .
Espace Acanthe La Ferté-Loupière 89110 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 73 14 24 acanthe89@orange.fr
