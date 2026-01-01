Exposition HYUN Moon Sook, peintre La Ferté-Loupière

Espace Acanthe La Ferté-Loupière Yonne

Gratuit

24 janvier 2026, 09:30
22 février 2026, 12:30

2026-01-24

Huyn Moon Sook a fait ses études artistiques aux Beaux-Arts de Séoul, Corée du Sud.
Devant la détérioration de la nature par l’homme, et amoureuse des fonds sous-marins, elle y puise sont inspiration. C’est ainsi qu’elle a créé sa série des Filets .   .

Espace Acanthe La Ferté-Loupière 89110 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 73 14 24  acanthe89@orange.fr

