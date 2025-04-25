Exposition Icônes Souillac
Exposition Icônes Souillac vendredi 25 avril 2025.
Exposition Icônes
Souillac Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-04-25 14:30:00
fin : 2025-08-31 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-04-25 2025-07-01 2025-09-01
Le Beffroi Saint-Martin accueille une exposition majeure consacrée à Thierry Le Gouès, figure incontournable de la photographie contemporaine
Le Beffroi Saint-Martin accueille une exposition majeure consacrée à Thierry Le Gouès, figure incontournable de la photographie contemporaine. Ce rendez-vous visuel met en lumière l’élégance brute de ses clichés emblématiques à travers un parcours audacieux, riche en émotions et en collaborations prestigieuse. Thierry Le Gouès a collaboré avec des marques de luxe comme Hermès, Calvin Klein, et des célébrités internationales comme Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Sharon Stone, Harrison Ford… .
Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 30 95 43 53
English :
The Beffroi Saint-Martin hosts a major exhibition devoted to Thierry Le Gouès, a key figure in contemporary photography
German :
Der Belfried Saint-Martin beherbergt eine bedeutende Ausstellung, die Thierry Le Gouès, einer unumgänglichen Figur der zeitgenössischen Fotografie, gewidmet ist
Italiano :
Il Beffroi Saint-Martin ospita una grande mostra dedicata a Thierry Le Gouès, figura di spicco della fotografia contemporanea
Espanol :
El Beffroi Saint-Martin acoge una gran exposición dedicada a Thierry Le Gouès, figura destacada de la fotografía contemporánea
