Exposition Icônes Souillac

2025-04-25 14:30:00

2025-08-31 19:00:00

2025-04-25 2025-07-01 2025-09-01

Le Beffroi Saint-Martin accueille une exposition majeure consacrée à Thierry Le Gouès, figure incontournable de la photographie contemporaine. Ce rendez-vous visuel met en lumière l’élégance brute de ses clichés emblématiques à travers un parcours audacieux, riche en émotions et en collaborations prestigieuse. Thierry Le Gouès a collaboré avec des marques de luxe comme Hermès, Calvin Klein, et des célébrités internationales comme Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Sharon Stone, Harrison Ford… .

Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 30 95 43 53

English :

The Beffroi Saint-Martin hosts a major exhibition devoted to Thierry Le Gouès, a key figure in contemporary photography

German :

Der Belfried Saint-Martin beherbergt eine bedeutende Ausstellung, die Thierry Le Gouès, einer unumgänglichen Figur der zeitgenössischen Fotografie, gewidmet ist

Italiano :

Il Beffroi Saint-Martin ospita una grande mostra dedicata a Thierry Le Gouès, figura di spicco della fotografia contemporanea

Espanol :

El Beffroi Saint-Martin acoge una gran exposición dedicada a Thierry Le Gouès, figura destacada de la fotografía contemporánea

