Exposition il était une fois dans Metz le Pontiffroy Médiathèque Verlaine Pontiffroy Metz

Médiathèque Verlaine Pontiffroy 1 place de la Bibliothèque Metz Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Atelier découverte avec la Compagnie La Bande Passante

La Compagnie La Bande Passante prend ses quartiers à la médiathèque Verlaine où sont exposées des archives sur le Pontiffroy.

À cette occasion, participez à « Il était une fois dans Metz, Le Pontiffroy » venez entendre et partager vos histoires et photos du quartier avec les artistes lors d’un goûter convivial.

Au menu ? Du café, de la brioche, des images inédites sur ce quartier qui a subi de profonds changements , des histoires à écouter et à raconter…

Dans le cadre des Journées européennes du Patrimoine 2025Tout public

English :

Discovery workshop with Compagnie La Bande Passante

The Compagnie La Bande Passante takes up residence at the Verlaine media library, where archives on the Pontiffroy are on display.

For the occasion, take part in « Il était une fois dans Metz, Le Pontiffroy » (Once upon a time in Metz, the Pontiffroy): come hear and share your stories and photos of the neighborhood with the artists over a convivial snack.

What’s on the menu? Coffee, brioche, never-before-seen images of this district that has undergone profound changes, stories to listen to and tell?

As part of European Heritage Days 2025

German :

Entdeckungsworkshop mit der Compagnie La Bande Passante

Die Compagnie La Bande Passante nimmt Quartier in der Mediathek Verlaine, wo Archive über den Pontiffroy ausgestellt sind.

Nehmen Sie bei dieser Gelegenheit an « Il était une fois dans Metz, Le Pontiffroy » teil: Hören Sie zu und teilen Sie Ihre Geschichten und Fotos des Viertels bei einem gemütlichen Imbiss mit den Künstlern.

Was steht auf dem Speiseplan? Kaffee, Brioche, unveröffentlichte Bilder über dieses Viertel, das sich stark verändert hat, Geschichten zum Zuhören und Erzählen?

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes 2025

Italiano :

Laboratorio di scoperta con la Compagnie La Bande Passante

La Compagnie La Bande Passante ha sede presso la Biblioteca multimediale Verlaine, dove sono esposti gli archivi del Pontiffroy.

Per l’occasione, partecipate a « C’era una volta a Metz, Le Pontiffroy »: venite a sentire e a condividere con gli artisti le vostre storie e le vostre foto del quartiere durante una merenda conviviale.

Cosa c’è nel menu? Caffè, brioche, immagini inedite di un quartiere che ha subito profondi cambiamenti, storie da ascoltare e raccontare?

Nell’ambito delle Giornate europee del patrimonio 2025

Espanol :

Taller de descubrimiento con la Compagnie La Bande Passante

La Compagnie La Bande Passante tiene su sede en la biblioteca multimedia Verlaine, donde se exponen archivos sobre el Pontiffroy.

Para celebrar la ocasión, participe en « Érase una vez en Metz, Le Pontiffroy »: venga a escuchar y compartir con los artistas sus historias y fotos del barrio en torno a un aperitivo de convivencia.

¿Qué hay en el menú? Café, brioche, imágenes inéditas de un barrio que ha sufrido profundas transformaciones, historias para escuchar y contar..

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio 2025

