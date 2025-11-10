Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Exposition Inconnaissance au Foyer Rural Rue Roger Salengro Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat

Exposition Inconnaissance au Foyer Rural Rue Roger Salengro Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat lundi 10 novembre 2025.

Rue Roger Salengro Foyer Rural Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat Haute-Vienne

Début : 2025-11-10 13:30:00
fin : 2026-01-10 18:30:00

2025-11-10

L’Exposition INCONNAISSANCES
Au Foyer Rural de Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat
Découvrez l’exposition “Inconnaissances” et laissez-vous surprendre par l’inattendu.
Venez nombreux découvrir cette exposition unique.   .

Rue Roger Salengro Foyer Rural Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat 87400 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 56 11 18  accueil@foyer-rural-saint-leonard.fr

