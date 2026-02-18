Exposition Inspiration au naturel Espace Ledeur Besançon
Exposition Inspiration au naturel
Espace Ledeur 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon Doubs
Début : 2026-04-14 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10
2026-04-14
Exposition collective sur la thématique commune du naturel .
Avec le concours de 11 artistes
Naïma BOULABAR | Jean-Pierre CAILLE | Gilles GAILLARD
Jean Michel JUSSIAUX |Elisabeth LAMY | Danièle LAPORTE | Martine MERCET
Jean MONNET | Violaine PFISTER | Elisabeth REAL | Véronique SIOLY .
Espace Ledeur 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 25 17 17 mediationculturelle.aghc@gmail.com
