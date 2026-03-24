Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant La Ferté-Bernard

Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant La Ferté-Bernard jeudi 7 mai 2026.

Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant

Médiathèque Jean d’Ormesson La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07
fin : 2026-05-27

Date(s) :
2026-05-07

Gratuit. En partenariat avec le Département de la Sarthe (Sarthe Lecture)   .

Médiathèque Jean d’Ormesson La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 93 24 44 

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English :

L’événement Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude

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