Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant La Ferté-Bernard
Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant La Ferté-Bernard jeudi 7 mai 2026.
Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant
Médiathèque Jean d’Ormesson La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-07
fin : 2026-05-27
Date(s) :
2026-05-07
Gratuit. En partenariat avec le Département de la Sarthe (Sarthe Lecture) .
Médiathèque Jean d’Ormesson La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 93 24 44
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English :
L’événement Exposition Intelligence artificielle, Droits devant La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude