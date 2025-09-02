Exposition Interprétations Galerie Louis Simon Royan

Début : Lundi 2025-09-02

fin : 2025-09-07

2025-09-02

Enfant et adolescent j’ai beaucoup dessiné. Je rêvais de faire de la bande-dessinée et puis … En 2009 arrêt de travail suivi de ses conséquences. Alors pour m’extérioriser et me redonner une route, je retrouve en 2010 le dessin et puis la peinture.

As a child and teenager, I drew a lot. I dreamed of making comics and then? In 2009, a work stoppage followed by its consequences. So, to get myself out and get back on track, in 2010 I got back to drawing and then painting.

Als Kind und Jugendlicher habe ich viel gezeichnet. Ich träumte davon, Comics zu zeichnen, und dann? Im Jahr 2009 kam es zu einer Arbeitsunterbrechung und den damit verbundenen Folgen. Um mich abzureagieren und mir einen neuen Weg zu bahnen, habe ich 2010 wieder mit dem Zeichnen und dann mit dem Malen begonnen.

Da bambino e da adolescente disegnavo molto. Sognavo di fare fumetti e poi? Nel 2009 ho smesso di lavorare e ne sono seguite le conseguenze. Così, per tirarmi fuori e rimettermi in carreggiata, nel 2010 ho ripreso a disegnare e poi a dipingere.

De niño y adolescente dibujaba mucho. Soñaba con hacer cómics y entonces? En 2009 dejé de trabajar y llegaron las consecuencias. Así que para salir de mí mismo y retomar el camino, en 2010 volví a dibujar y luego a pintar.

