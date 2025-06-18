Exposition interreligieuse Un seul Dieu, trois regards – Valence 18 juin 2025 17:30
Drôme
Exposition interreligieuse Un seul Dieu, trois regards 54 Rue Amblard Valence Drôme
Début : 2025-06-18 17:30:00
fin : 2025-06-27 19:00:00
2025-06-18
La résidence Rochecolombe du Diaconat Protestant Drôme Ardèche et l’Association Paroles Communes organisent une exposition intitulée « Un seul Dieu, trois regards », consacrée aux trois grandes religions monothéistes judaïsme, christianisme et islam.
54 Rue Amblard
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 78 29 30 secretariat@diaconat26-07.org
English :
The Rochecolombe residence of the Diaconat Protestant Drôme Ardèche and the Association Paroles Communes are organizing an exhibition entitled « Un seul Dieu, trois regards », devoted to the three great monotheistic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
German :
Die Residenz Rochecolombe des Diaconat Protestant Drôme Ardèche und die Association Paroles Communes organisieren eine Ausstellung mit dem Titel « Un seul Dieu, trois regards » (Ein Gott, drei Blicke), die den drei großen monotheistischen Religionen Judentum, Christentum und Islam gewidmet ist.
Italiano :
La residenza di Rochecolombe del Diaconato Protestante Drôme Ardèche e l’Associazione Paroles Communes organizzano una mostra dal titolo « Un seul Dieu, trois regards », dedicata alle tre grandi religioni monoteiste: ebraismo, cristianesimo e islam.
Espanol :
La residencia de Rochecolombe del Diaconado Protestante Drôme Ardèche y la Asociación Paroles Communes organizan una exposición titulada « Un seul Dieu, trois regards », dedicada a las tres grandes religiones monoteístas: judaísmo, cristianismo e islam.
