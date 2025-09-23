Exposition Itinéraires Galerie Louis Simon Royan

Galerie Louis Simon Cours de l'Europe Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : Lundi 2025-09-23 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28 19:00:00

2025-09-23

Issu d’une famille d’artistes peintres et sculpteurs, j’ai découvert la photographie à 19 ans lorsque je vivais a Bordeaux… Installé en Charente-Maritime depuis octobre 2012, je me consacre essentiellement à la photographie de paysage.

Galerie Louis Simon Cours de l’Europe Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 60 27 87 65 donnel78@hotmail.fr

English :

Born into a family of painters and sculptors, I discovered photography at the age of 19 when I was living in Bordeaux? I’ve been living in Charente-Maritime since October 2012, and my main focus is landscape photography.

German :

Ich stamme aus einer Familie von Malern und Bildhauern und habe die Fotografie mit 19 Jahren entdeckt, als ich in Bordeaux lebte Seit Oktober 2012 lebe ich in der Charente-Maritime und widme mich hauptsächlich der Landschaftsfotografie.

Italiano :

Nato in una famiglia di pittori e scultori, ho scoperto la fotografia all’età di 19 anni quando vivevo a Bordeaux Da ottobre 2012 risiedo in Charente-Maritime e mi occupo principalmente di fotografia di paesaggio.

Espanol :

Nacido en el seno de una familia de pintores y escultores, descubrí la fotografía a los 19 años, cuando vivía en Burdeos? Desde octubre de 2012 vivo en Charente-Maritime y me dedico principalmente a la fotografía de paisaje.

