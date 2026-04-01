EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD Parc des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon
EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD Parc des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 16 avril 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD
Parc des Quinconces MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-16 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-30 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-16
Les sommets luchonnais, source de vie dans des ambiances variées, neige, nuages, ciel d’azur. Les arbres, les roches et l’eau se combinent en une harmonie. Voilà ce que je présenterai à l’encre, à l’aquarelle, au fusain, à la peinture à l’huile, acrylique ou à l’aquarelle.
Du mardi au samedi.
Ouvert à tous. .
Parc des Quinconces MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The peaks of the Luchon region, a source of life in a variety of atmospheres: snow, clouds, azure skies. Trees, rocks and water combine in harmony. This is what I present in ink, watercolor, charcoal, oil, acrylic or watercolor.
Tuesday to Saturday.
L’événement EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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