EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD Parc des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD

Parc des Quinconces MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-16 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-30 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-16

Les sommets luchonnais, source de vie dans des ambiances variées, neige, nuages, ciel d’azur. Les arbres, les roches et l’eau se combinent en une harmonie. Voilà ce que je présenterai à l’encre, à l’aquarelle, au fusain, à la peinture à l’huile, acrylique ou à l’aquarelle.

Du mardi au samedi.

Ouvert à tous. .

Parc des Quinconces MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22

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English :

The peaks of the Luchon region, a source of life in a variety of atmospheres: snow, clouds, azure skies. Trees, rocks and water combine in harmony. This is what I present in ink, watercolor, charcoal, oil, acrylic or watercolor.

Tuesday to Saturday.

L’événement EXPOSITION JEAN CLAUDE CALATAYUD Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE