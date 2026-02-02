Exposition Jean-Marc Scanreigh avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle
Exposition Jean-Marc Scanreigh
avenue Michel Crépeau Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Espace arthothèque Niveau 1) La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : Dimanche 2026-02-06
fin : 2026-03-07
L’artothèque présente un ensemble d’estampes de l’artiste, dont certaines réalisées avec des écrivains.
avenue Michel Crépeau Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Espace arthothèque Niveau 1) La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 45 71 71 mediatheque@agglo-larochelle.fr
English : Exhibition Jean-Marc Scanreigh
The artothèque presents a collection of prints by the artist, some of which he created with writers.
