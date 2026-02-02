Exposition Jean-Marc Scanreigh avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle

Exposition Jean-Marc Scanreigh

avenue Michel Crépeau Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Espace arthothèque Niveau 1) La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Dimanche 2026-02-06

2026-03-07

2026-02-06

L’artothèque présente un ensemble d’estampes de l’artiste, dont certaines réalisées avec des écrivains.

English : Exhibition Jean-Marc Scanreigh

The artothèque presents a collection of prints by the artist, some of which he created with writers.

