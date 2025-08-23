Exposition Jean-Pierre Blaise ItinERRANCES en Finistère SEMAPHORE Landéda
Exposition Jean-Pierre Blaise ItinERRANCES en Finistère
SEMAPHORE 180 Chemin de Bellevue Landéda Finistère
Début : 2025-08-23 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00
2025-08-23
retour sur 45 ans de création par l’artiste Plouguernéen Jean-Pierre Blaise. Gravures, peinture…, eau forte, aquatinte, installation…
du mercredi au dimanche 14h-18h en aout, du jeudi au dimanche 14h-17h30 en septembre .
SEMAPHORE 180 Chemin de Bellevue Landéda 29870 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 30 19 37 33
