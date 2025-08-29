EXPOSITION JUSTE AU CORPS DENIS DARZACQ Perpignan

EXPOSITION JUSTE AU CORPS DENIS DARZACQ

EXPOSITION JUSTE AU CORPS DENIS DARZACQ Perpignan vendredi 29 août 2025.

EXPOSITION JUSTE AU CORPS DENIS DARZACQ

Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresduc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-08-29 18:30:00
fin : 2025-08-29

Date(s) :
2025-08-29 2025-08-30

Au Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresducentredumonde Exposition de photographies
  .

Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresduc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

At the Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresducentredumonde Photography exhibition

German :

Im Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresducducducdumonde Fotoausstellung

Italiano :

Presso il Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresducentredumonde Mostra fotografica

Espanol :

En el Centre d’Art Contemporain Àcentmètresducentredumonde Exposición de fotografía

L’événement EXPOSITION JUSTE AU CORPS DENIS DARZACQ Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME