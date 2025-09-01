Exposition Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel La Rochelle

Exposition Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel

Porte Maubec 6 rue Saint-Louis La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Début : Vendredi 2025-09-01 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-30 19:00:00

2025-09-01

Une exposition de Frédéric Kuhnapfel de calligraphies et peintures japonaises.

Porte Maubec 6 rue Saint-Louis La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 24 07 36 29

English : Exhibition Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel

An exhibition of Japanese calligraphy and painting by Frédéric Kuhnapfel.

German : Ausstellung Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel

Eine Ausstellung von Frédéric Kuhnapfel mit japanischen Kalligraphien und Gemälden.

Italiano :

Mostra di calligrafia giapponese e dipinti di Frédéric Kuhnapfel.

Espanol : Evento Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel

Exposición de caligrafía japonesa y pinturas de Frédéric Kuhnapfel.

