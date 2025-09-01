Exposition Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel La Rochelle
Exposition Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel
Porte Maubec 6 rue Saint-Louis La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : Vendredi 2025-09-01 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-30 19:00:00
2025-09-01
Une exposition de Frédéric Kuhnapfel de calligraphies et peintures japonaises.
English : Exhibition Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel
An exhibition of Japanese calligraphy and painting by Frédéric Kuhnapfel.
German : Ausstellung Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel
Eine Ausstellung von Frédéric Kuhnapfel mit japanischen Kalligraphien und Gemälden.
Italiano :
Mostra di calligrafia giapponese e dipinti di Frédéric Kuhnapfel.
Espanol : Evento Kangai Frédéric Kuhnapfel
Exposición de caligrafía japonesa y pinturas de Frédéric Kuhnapfel.
