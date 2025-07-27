Exposition La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois

1 rue des Gaillaudes La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois Charente

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-27 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-27 18:00:00

2025-07-27

Exposition d’un peintre et sculpteur local (espace, nature, patrimoine, océan, oiseaux) huile, acrylique, papier, fer dans un jardin fleuri au pied du château

.

1 rue des Gaillaudes La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 44 38 70 29 laviela.association@gmail.com

English :

Exhibition by a local painter and sculptor (space, nature, heritage, ocean, birds) oil, acrylic, paper, iron in a flower garden at the foot of the château

German :

Ausstellung eines lokalen Malers und Bildhauers (Raum, Natur, Kulturerbe, Ozean, Vögel) Öl, Acryl, Papier, Eisen in einem blühenden Garten am Fuße des Schlosses

Italiano :

Mostra di un pittore e scultore locale (spazio, natura, patrimonio, oceano, uccelli) olio, acrilico, carta, ferro in un giardino fiorito ai piedi del castello

Espanol :

Exposición de un pintor y escultor local (espacio, naturaleza, patrimonio, océano, aves) óleo, acrílico, papel, hierro en un jardín de flores al pie del castillo

L’événement Exposition La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord