Exposition La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois
Exposition La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois dimanche 27 juillet 2025.
1 rue des Gaillaudes La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois Charente
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-27 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-27 18:00:00
2025-07-27
Exposition d’un peintre et sculpteur local (espace, nature, patrimoine, océan, oiseaux) huile, acrylique, papier, fer dans un jardin fleuri au pied du château
1 rue des Gaillaudes La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 44 38 70 29 laviela.association@gmail.com
English :
Exhibition by a local painter and sculptor (space, nature, heritage, ocean, birds) oil, acrylic, paper, iron in a flower garden at the foot of the château
German :
Ausstellung eines lokalen Malers und Bildhauers (Raum, Natur, Kulturerbe, Ozean, Vögel) Öl, Acryl, Papier, Eisen in einem blühenden Garten am Fuße des Schlosses
Italiano :
Mostra di un pittore e scultore locale (spazio, natura, patrimonio, oceano, uccelli) olio, acrilico, carta, ferro in un giardino fiorito ai piedi del castello
Espanol :
Exposición de un pintor y escultor local (espacio, naturaleza, patrimonio, océano, aves) óleo, acrílico, papel, hierro en un jardín de flores al pie del castillo
L’événement Exposition La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord