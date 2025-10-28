Exposition la Shoah Salle la Grange Retournac

Exposition la Shoah Salle la Grange Retournac mardi 28 octobre 2025.

Exposition la Shoah

Salle la Grange Place Boncompain Retournac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-28

fin : 2025-11-05

Date(s) :

2025-10-28

Ginette SZAJNMANN (8 ans) et son frère Benjamin (10 ans) et leurs parents ont été arrêtés à Retournac en avril 1944. Déportés à Auschwitz, ils ont été immédiatement gazés le 4 mai 1944. Cette exposition honore leur mémoire.

.

Salle la Grange Place Boncompain Retournac 43130 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 41 00 mairie@ville-retournac.fr

English :

Ginette SZAJNMANN (8) and her brother Benjamin (10) and their parents were arrested in Retournac in April 1944. Deported to Auschwitz, they were immediately gassed on May 4, 1944. This exhibition honors their memory.

German :

Ginette SZAJNMANN (8 Jahre) und ihr Bruder Benjamin (10 Jahre) sowie ihre Eltern wurden im April 1944 in Retournac festgenommen. Sie wurden nach Auschwitz deportiert und am 4. Mai 1944 sofort vergast. Diese Ausstellung ehrt ihr Andenken.

Italiano :

Ginette SZAJNMANN (8 anni), suo fratello Benjamin (10 anni) e i loro genitori furono arrestati a Retournac nell’aprile 1944. Deportati ad Auschwitz, furono immediatamente gassati il 4 maggio 1944. Questa mostra onora la loro memoria.

Espanol :

Ginette SZAJNMANN (8 años), su hermano Benjamin (10 años) y sus padres fueron detenidos en Retournac en abril de 1944. Deportados a Auschwitz, fueron gaseados inmediatamente, el 4 de mayo de 1944. Esta exposición honra su memoria.

L’événement Exposition la Shoah Retournac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par Office du Tourisme des Sucs aux bords de Loire