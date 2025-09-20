Exposition « La traînière, un ancien bateau de pêche » Club Ur Joko Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Gratuit. Sans réservation.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-09-20T14:00:00 – 2025-09-20T18:00:00
Fin : 2025-09-21T10:00:00 – 2025-09-21T18:00:00
Découvrez cet ancien bateau de pêche maintenant utilisé comme embarcation sportive.
–
Exposition d’une trainerilla sur le port
Samedi : 14h00 à 18h00 / dimanche : 10h00 à 18h00
Sortie initiation sur la trainière
Samedi :14h30 à 15h30
Rendez-vous : Club Ur Joko – 5, rue Rodolphe Caillaux – Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Club Ur Joko 5 Rue Rodolphe Caillaux, 64500 Saint-Jean-de-Luz Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Chantaco Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
© Pays d’art et d’histoire