Exposition L’Art au Manoir – Manoir de la Grand’Cour Taden 17 juin 2025 14:00
Côtes-d’Armor
Exposition L’Art au Manoir Manoir de la Grand’Cour Le bourg Taden Côtes-d’Armor
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-17 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-08 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-17
RDC :
Arthur Popineau crayon couleur
Céliane Tanneau peinture
Ariod peinture
Florence Zacharie sculpture
1er étage :
Alexandre concert peinture
Lucas Fondeviole peinture
Jean Beziau peinture
Maëva Taris peinture
Florence Zacharie sculpture
2ème étage :
Marguerite Aster illustration
Glenn Poho illustration
Marine Losekoot impression
Partie seigneuriale :
En voiture !
Fermé le lundi .
Manoir de la Grand’Cour Le bourg
Taden 22100 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 6 47 40 40 66
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Exposition L’Art au Manoir Taden a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par Dinan-Cap Fréhel Tourisme