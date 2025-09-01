EXPOSITION « L’ART AU VERT » Bourbonne-les-Bains

OFFICE DE TOURISME Bourbonne-les-Bains Haute-Marne

Gratuit

Entrée libre

Début : 2025-09-01

fin : 2025-09-30

2025-09-01

Exposition par l’association ART AU VERT, 17 artistes seront présents lors de cette exposition collective Gon Van Bockhove, Nadine Charnot, Marie-Claude Chevallereau, Jocelyne Lemaire Darnaud, Contanze Ernst, Annette Fenard, David Graham Clarke, Fréderic Grandbie, Marcele Guinand, Margot Lieve, Josette Martin, Carla Noomen, Florence Pelletier, Olivier Petras, Christine Seghers, Xtof Varennes, Horst Winkelmann. Une permanence sera assurée durant tout le temps de l’exposition.

Du lun. au sam. de 9h à 12h et de 14h à 18h / Dim. et jours fériés de 9h à 12h et de 14h à 17h .

OFFICE DE TOURISME Bourbonne-les-Bains 52400 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 3 25 90 01 71 bourbonnelesbains@attractivite52.fr

