Exposition Laurence Jenkell L’Art du Bonbon rencontre l’Histoire de Valence In Situ Beaumont-lès-Valence

Exposition Laurence Jenkell L’Art du Bonbon rencontre l’Histoire de Valence

In Situ 500 allée René Higonnet Beaumont-lès-Valence Drôme

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-01

fin : 2025-08-31

2025-08-01 2025-09-01

La Galerie Art by Céline dévoile une sélection exceptionnelle d’oeuvres de Laurence Jenkell. Cette exposition révèle un dialogue singulier entre l’art contemporain de l’artiste française et l’histoire millénaire de Valence.

In Situ 500 allée René Higonnet Beaumont-lès-Valence 26760 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 77 15 03 mail_jenkell@anonymagence.com

English :

Galerie Art by Céline unveils an exceptional selection of works by Laurence Jenkell. This exhibition reveals a singular dialogue between the contemporary art of the French artist and the thousand-year-old history of Valencia.

German :

Die Galerie Art by Céline enthüllt eine außergewöhnliche Auswahl an Werken von Laurence Jenkell. Diese Ausstellung enthüllt einen einzigartigen Dialog zwischen der zeitgenössischen Kunst der französischen Künstlerin und der tausendjährigen Geschichte Valencias.

Italiano :

La Galerie Art by Céline presenta un’eccezionale selezione di opere di Laurence Jenkell. Questa mostra rivela un singolare dialogo tra l’arte contemporanea dell’artista francese e la storia millenaria di Valencia.

Espanol :

La Galerie Art by Céline presenta una selección excepcional de obras de Laurence Jenkell. Esta exposición revela un diálogo singular entre el arte contemporáneo del artista francés y la historia milenaria de Valencia.

