Exposition « Le patrimoine architectural dans nos voyages » Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire
Foyer municipal Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire Drôme
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-09-20
Exposition ayant pour thème « Le patrimoine architectural dans nos voyages ».
Foyer municipal Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire 26210 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 31 70 18
English :
Exhibition on « Architectural heritage in our travels ».
German :
Ausstellung mit dem Thema « Das architektonische Erbe auf unseren Reisen ».
Italiano :
Mostra sul tema « Il patrimonio architettonico nei nostri viaggi ».
Espanol :
Exposición sobre el tema « Patrimonio arquitectónico en nuestros viajes ».
