Exposition « Le patrimoine architectural dans nos voyages »

Foyer municipal Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire Drôme

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-20

Exposition ayant pour thème « Le patrimoine architectural dans nos voyages ».

Foyer municipal Saint-Sorlin-en-Valloire 26210 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 31 70 18

English :

Exhibition on « Architectural heritage in our travels ».

German :

Ausstellung mit dem Thema « Das architektonische Erbe auf unseren Reisen ».

Italiano :

Mostra sul tema « Il patrimonio architettonico nei nostri viaggi ».

Espanol :

Exposición sobre el tema « Patrimonio arquitectónico en nuestros viajes ».

