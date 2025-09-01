Exposition Le Saillant de Saint-Mihiel, de l’occupation à la libération Bibliothèque bénédictine Rez de Chaussée Saint-Mihiel

Exposition Le Saillant de Saint-Mihiel, de l’occupation à la libération Bibliothèque bénédictine Rez de Chaussée Saint-Mihiel lundi 1 septembre 2025.

Exposition Le Saillant de Saint-Mihiel, de l’occupation à la libération

Bibliothèque bénédictine Rez de Chaussée 8 Rue du Palais de Justice Saint-Mihiel Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

4

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-09-01 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-01

Situé dans une aile de l’ancienne abbaye, sur près de 400 m², l’espace est dédié à l’histoire du saillant lors du conflit. Il s’intéresse également à la vie des civils dans la ville de Saint-Mihiel sous l’occupation allemande, grâce à un important fonds photographique, ainsi que des objets prêtés par des collectionneurs locaux et issus de la collection Diors du Département de la Meuse.

Cette exposition est un projet de mise en valeur à la fois de l’histoire du saillant, de l’histoire de la ville et de la libération de ces derniers par les soldats américains il y a près d’un siècle.

Thématiques de l’exposition

– La ville de Saint-Mihiel avant-guerre

– La guerre et la formation du Saillant Les combats de 1915

– Saint-Mihiel occupée de 1914 à 1918

– Les Américains La libération du saillant de Saint-Mihiel

– Armistice et reconstruction.

Tarifs

– 1 site 4 €

– 2 sites 6 €

– 3 sites 8 €

– Gratuit pour les moins de 18 ans.Tout public

4 .

Bibliothèque bénédictine Rez de Chaussée 8 Rue du Palais de Justice Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 15 11 culture.mairie@saintmihiel.fr

English :

Located in a wing of the former abbey, the 400 m² exhibition is dedicated to the history of the salient during the conflict. It also focuses on civilian life in the town of Saint-Mihiel under German occupation, thanks to an extensive photographic collection, as well as objects on loan from local collectors and from the Diors collection of the Meuse département.

The exhibition highlights the history of the salient, the history of the town and the liberation of the town by American soldiers almost a century ago.

Exhibition themes

– The pre-war town of Saint-Mihiel

– The war and the formation of the Salient The fighting of 1915

– Saint-Mihiel occupied from 1914 to 1918

– The Americans: The liberation of the Saint-Mihiel Salient

– Armistice and reconstruction.

Price

– 1 site: 4 ?

– 2 sites: 6 ?

– 3 sites: 8 ?

– Free for children under 18.

German :

Der in einem Flügel der ehemaligen Abtei untergebrachte, fast 400 m² große Raum ist der Geschichte des Sillant während des Konflikts gewidmet. Der Schwerpunkt liegt außerdem auf dem Leben der Zivilbevölkerung in der Stadt Saint-Mihiel während der deutschen Besatzung, was anhand von Fotografien und Objekten, die von lokalen Sammlern ausgeliehen wurden und aus der Sammlung Diors des Département de la Meuse stammen, dokumentiert wird.

Diese Ausstellung ist ein Projekt, das sowohl die Geschichte des Sillant als auch die Geschichte der Stadt und deren Befreiung durch amerikanische Soldaten vor fast einem Jahrhundert aufzeigt.

Themen der Ausstellung

– Die Stadt Saint-Mihiel vor dem Krieg

– Der Krieg und die Entstehung des Saillant Die Kämpfe von 1915

– Das besetzte Saint-Mihiel von 1914 bis 1918

– Die Amerikaner: Die Befreiung des Saillant von Saint-Mihiel

– Waffenstillstand und Wiederaufbau.

Tarife:

– 1 Standort: 4 ?

– 2 Standorte: 6 ?

– 3 Standorte: 8 ?

– Kostenlos für Personen unter 18 Jahren.

Italiano :

Situata in un’ala dell’ex abbazia, la mostra di 400 m² è dedicata alla storia del saliente durante il conflitto. La mostra presenta anche la vita civile nella città di Saint-Mihiel durante l’occupazione tedesca, grazie a un’ampia collezione fotografica e a oggetti prestati da collezionisti locali e dalla collezione Diors del dipartimento della Mosa.

La mostra mette in evidenza la storia del saliente, la storia della città e la liberazione della città da parte dei soldati americani quasi un secolo fa.

Temi della mostra

– La città di Saint-Mihiel prima della guerra

– La guerra e la formazione del Saliente: I combattimenti del 1915

– Saint-Mihiel occupata dal 1914 al 1918

– Gli americani: la liberazione del Saliente di Saint-Mihiel

– Armistizio e ricostruzione.

Prezzo

– 1 sito: 4 ?

– 2 siti: 6 ?

– 3 siti: 8 ?

– Gratuito per i minori di 18 anni.

Espanol :

Situada en un ala de la antigua abadía, la exposición de 400 m² está dedicada a la historia del saliente durante el conflicto. También aborda la vida civil en la ciudad de Saint-Mihiel bajo la ocupación alemana, gracias a una amplia colección fotográfica, así como a objetos cedidos por coleccionistas locales y de la colección Diors del departamento del Mosa.

La exposición pone de relieve la historia del saliente, la historia de la ciudad y la liberación de la ciudad por los soldados americanos hace casi un siglo.

Temas de la exposición

– La ciudad de Saint-Mihiel antes de la guerra

– La guerra y la formación del Saliente Los combates de 1915

– Saint-Mihiel ocupado de 1914 a 1918

– Los americanos: la liberación del saliente de Saint-Mihiel

– Armisticio y reconstrucción.

Precio

– 1 emplazamiento: 4 ?

– 2 emplazamientos: 6

– 3 emplazamientos: 8

– Gratis para menores de 18 años.

L’événement Exposition Le Saillant de Saint-Mihiel, de l’occupation à la libération Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2025-06-06 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE