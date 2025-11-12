Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE Blanzac Coteaux-du-Blanzacais

Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE

Blanzac 8 route de Montmoreau Coteaux-du-Blanzacais Charente

Début : 2025-11-12

fin : 2025-12-18

2025-11-12

Mélaine Tesseron vous présente ses affiches graphiques sur le thème du sport.

Blanzac 8 route de Montmoreau Coteaux-du-Blanzacais 16250 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 61 33 93 mediathequeblanzac@cdc4b.com

English : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE

Mélaine Tesseron presents her graphic posters on the theme of sport.

German : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE

Mélaine Tesseron präsentiert Ihnen ihre grafischen Poster zum Thema Sport.

Italiano : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE

Mélaine Tesseron presenta i suoi poster grafici sul tema dello sport.

Espanol : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE

Mélaine Tesseron presenta sus carteles gráficos sobre el tema del deporte.

