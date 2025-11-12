Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE Blanzac Coteaux-du-Blanzacais
Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE Blanzac Coteaux-du-Blanzacais mercredi 12 novembre 2025.
Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE
Blanzac 8 route de Montmoreau Coteaux-du-Blanzacais Charente
Début : 2025-11-12
fin : 2025-12-18
2025-11-12
Mélaine Tesseron vous présente ses affiches graphiques sur le thème du sport.
Blanzac 8 route de Montmoreau Coteaux-du-Blanzacais 16250 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 61 33 93 mediathequeblanzac@cdc4b.com
English : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE
Mélaine Tesseron presents her graphic posters on the theme of sport.
German : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE
Mélaine Tesseron präsentiert Ihnen ihre grafischen Poster zum Thema Sport.
Italiano : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE
Mélaine Tesseron presenta i suoi poster grafici sul tema dello sport.
Espanol : Exposition LE SPORT S’AFFICHE
Mélaine Tesseron presenta sus carteles gráficos sobre el tema del deporte.
