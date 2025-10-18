Exposition Les années 1940 Lailly-en-Val

Exposition Les années 1940 Lailly-en-Val samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Château de Lailly-en-Val Lailly-en-Val Loiret

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-18 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

2025-10-18

Une exposition à découvrir au Château de Lailly-en-Val !

Le Château de Lailly en Val Résidence Art & Mémoire et l’Association Caméléon, en partenariat avec l’association Vitalité Rurale proposent l’exposition Les années 1940 . Plongez dans l’ambiance rétro !

Au programme

– Déco et costumes d’époque

– Reconstitution immersive de la vie des années 40

– Conférence d’Antoine Bruneau, historien et auteur

Les visiteurs costumés sont les bienvenus .

Château de Lailly-en-Val Lailly-en-Val 45740 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 09 20 09 27 chateaudelaillyenval@gmail.com

English :

An exhibition to discover at Château de Lailly-en-Val!

German :

Eine Ausstellung, die es im Schloss Lailly-en-Val zu entdecken gilt!

Italiano :

Una mostra da scoprire al Castello di Lailly-en-Val!

Espanol :

Una exposición por descubrir en el castillo de Lailly-en-Val

