Exposition Les années 1940 Lailly-en-Val
Exposition Les années 1940 Lailly-en-Val samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Exposition Les années 1940
Château de Lailly-en-Val Lailly-en-Val Loiret
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
Une exposition à découvrir au Château de Lailly-en-Val !
Le Château de Lailly en Val Résidence Art & Mémoire et l’Association Caméléon, en partenariat avec l’association Vitalité Rurale proposent l’exposition Les années 1940 . Plongez dans l’ambiance rétro !
Au programme
– Déco et costumes d’époque
– Reconstitution immersive de la vie des années 40
– Conférence d’Antoine Bruneau, historien et auteur
Les visiteurs costumés sont les bienvenus .
Château de Lailly-en-Val Lailly-en-Val 45740 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 09 20 09 27 chateaudelaillyenval@gmail.com
English :
An exhibition to discover at Château de Lailly-en-Val!
German :
Eine Ausstellung, die es im Schloss Lailly-en-Val zu entdecken gilt!
Italiano :
Una mostra da scoprire al Castello di Lailly-en-Val!
Espanol :
Una exposición por descubrir en el castillo de Lailly-en-Val
L’événement Exposition Les années 1940 Lailly-en-Val a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par OT TERRES DU VAL DE LOIRE