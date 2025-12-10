Exposition Les éditions Kana et la french touch ! Saint-Georges-de-Pointindoux
Exposition Les éditions Kana et la french touch ! Saint-Georges-de-Pointindoux mardi 20 janvier 2026.
Exposition Les éditions Kana et la french touch !
Médiathèque 9 RUE DES GLYCINES Saint-Georges-de-Pointindoux Vendée
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-20
fin : 2026-03-31
Date(s) :
2026-01-20
.
Médiathèque 9 RUE DES GLYCINES Saint-Georges-de-Pointindoux 85150 Vendée Pays de la Loire +33 2 28 15 03 93 bibliotheques@cc-paysdesachards.fr
English :
L’événement Exposition Les éditions Kana et la french touch ! Saint-Georges-de-Pointindoux a été mis à jour le 2025-12-08 par Office de Tourisme du Pays des Achards