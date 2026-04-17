EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard
EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard vendredi 17 avril 2026.
Saint-Plancard
EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX
ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-03 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-17 2026-04-24 2026-05-01
A la découverte d’artiste !
Annie Gabrielle Mallet sculptrice organise une exposition dans son atelier avec des artistes locaux. Elle invite BertWils, Kavin, Monique Virelaude, Nini Cavin, Fanny Cavin, Smaab, Brigitte Séailles, Valérie Gimenez, Eric Barque, Sébastien Altamairano, Anne Lizy, Carine Rosello, Marie Lancelle, Jo Francazal, Linne Mallet, Myriam Rumeau, Laurette Soen. Vernissage le 18 avril à partir du 17h. Finissage musical le samedi 02 mai à partir de 17h. .
ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard 31580 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
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English :
Artist discovery!
L’événement EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX Saint-Plancard a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE