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EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard

EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard

EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Lieu : ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET

Adresse : 8 Route de Cazaril

Ville : 31580 Saint-Plancard

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Fin : dimanche 19 avril 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Plancard

EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX

ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-03 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-17 2026-04-24 2026-05-01

A la découverte d’artiste !
Annie Gabrielle Mallet sculptrice organise une exposition dans son atelier avec des artistes locaux. Elle invite BertWils, Kavin, Monique Virelaude, Nini Cavin, Fanny Cavin, Smaab, Brigitte Séailles, Valérie Gimenez, Eric Barque, Sébastien Altamairano, Anne Lizy, Carine Rosello, Marie Lancelle, Jo Francazal, Linne Mallet, Myriam Rumeau, Laurette Soen. Vernissage le 18 avril à partir du 17h. Finissage musical le samedi 02 mai à partir de 17h.   .

ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard 31580 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Artist discovery!

L’événement EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX Saint-Plancard a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE