UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Plancard

EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard

jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET · Saint-Plancard

EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Lieu
ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET
Adresse
8 Route de Cazaril
Ville
31580 Saint-Plancard
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Saint-Plancard

EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX

ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-17 2026-09-25 2026-10-02

A la découverte d’artistes !
Annie Gabrielle Mallet sculptrice organise une exposition dans son atelier avec des artistes locaux. Elle invite Claudine Loquen, Myriam Rumeau, Marie Lancelle, Kavin, Nini Cavin, Kelly Beretta, Eric Berreta, Muriel Dumoulin, Chriistine Magne, Courphi, Bert Wils, Laurette Soen, Pascale Roux. Vernissage le 19 septembre à partir du 17h30. Finissage musical le samedi 02 Octobre à partir de 17h.30   .

ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard 31580 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discovering Artists!

L’événement EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX Saint-Plancard a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE