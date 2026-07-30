EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET Saint-Plancard
jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET · Saint-Plancard
Informations pratiques
Saint-Plancard
EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX
ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-17 2026-09-25 2026-10-02
A la découverte d’artistes !
Annie Gabrielle Mallet sculptrice organise une exposition dans son atelier avec des artistes locaux. Elle invite Claudine Loquen, Myriam Rumeau, Marie Lancelle, Kavin, Nini Cavin, Kelly Beretta, Eric Berreta, Muriel Dumoulin, Chriistine Magne, Courphi, Bert Wils, Laurette Soen, Pascale Roux. Vernissage le 19 septembre à partir du 17h30. Finissage musical le samedi 02 Octobre à partir de 17h.30 .
ATELIER ANNIE GABRIELLE MALLET 8 Route de Cazaril Saint-Plancard 31580 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
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English :
Discovering Artists!
L’événement EXPOSITION LES RENDEZ VOUS DES ARTISTES LOCAUX Saint-Plancard a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE