EXPOSITION LES TOUTEMPS ET LÉA DUCOS Canet-en-Roussillon
EXPOSITION LES TOUTEMPS ET LÉA DUCOS Canet-en-Roussillon jeudi 22 janvier 2026.
EXPOSITION LES TOUTEMPS ET LÉA DUCOS
Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-22
Une exposition très design et graphique qui nous promène dans des univers narratifs très différents!
.
Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
English :
A very design and graphic exhibition that takes us into very different narrative universes!
L’événement EXPOSITION LES TOUTEMPS ET LÉA DUCOS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par MAIRIE CANET