EXPOSITION LES TOUTEMPS ET LÉA DUCOS Canet-en-Roussillon

EXPOSITION LES TOUTEMPS ET LÉA DUCOS

Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-22 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-08 18:00:00

2026-01-22

Une exposition très design et graphique qui nous promène dans des univers narratifs très différents!

Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

A very design and graphic exhibition that takes us into very different narrative universes!

