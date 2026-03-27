EXPOSITION LIBRE COMME L’ART Le Soler

EXPOSITION LIBRE COMME L'ART 3

EXPOSITION LIBRE COMME L’ART Le Soler jeudi 11 juin 2026.

EXPOSITION LIBRE COMME L’ART

3, Place de la République Le Soler Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-11 08:00:00
fin : 2026-06-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-11

Nouvelle édition de l’exposition libre comme l’Art qui regroupe plusieurs artistes de tous genre
  .

3, Place de la République Le Soler 66270 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 92 10 12 

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English :

A new edition of the Free as Art exhibition, featuring a wide range of artists

L’événement EXPOSITION LIBRE COMME L’ART Le Soler a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

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