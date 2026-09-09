Informations pratiques

Houdemont

Exposition L’Océan

2 allée Gaston Lelièvre Houdemont Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-09-09 09:00:00

fin : 2026-10-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-09

L’Océan, un colosse aux pieds d’argile.

À travers cette exposition, plongez au cœur de cet écosystème fascinant, découvrez son fonctionnement, les enjeux environnementaux auxquels il fait face et l’importance de préserver ce patrimoine naturel indispensable à notre avenir.Tout public

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2 allée Gaston Lelièvre Houdemont 54180 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 56 72

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English :

The Ocean, a Colossus with Feet of Clay.

Through this exhibition, dive into the heart of this fascinating ecosystem, discover how it works, the environmental challenges it faces, and the importance of preserving this natural heritage, which is essential to our future.

L’événement Exposition L’Océan Houdemont a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par DESTINATION NANCY