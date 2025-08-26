Exposition | Martine Imbert Langeac
Exposition | Martine Imbert
Médiathèque Langeac Haute-Loire
Venez découvrir l’univers artistique de Martine Imbert dans la salle d’exposition, au rez-de-chaussée de la Médiathèque.
Médiathèque Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 71 10
English :
Come and discover Martine Imbert’s artistic universe in the exhibition room on the first floor of the Médiathèque.
German :
Entdecken Sie die künstlerische Welt von Martine Imbert im Ausstellungsraum im Erdgeschoss der Mediathek.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire l’universo artistico di Martine Imbert nella sala espositiva al piano terra della Médiathèque.
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir el universo artístico de Martine Imbert en la sala de exposiciones de la planta baja de la Médiathèque.
