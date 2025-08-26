Exposition | Martine Imbert Langeac

Exposition | Martine Imbert Langeac mardi 26 août 2025.

Exposition | Martine Imbert

Médiathèque Langeac Haute-Loire

Début : Samedi 2025-08-26

fin : 2025-09-06

2025-08-26

Venez découvrir l’univers artistique de Martine Imbert dans la salle d’exposition, au rez-de-chaussée de la Médiathèque.

Médiathèque Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 71 10

English :

Come and discover Martine Imbert’s artistic universe in the exhibition room on the first floor of the Médiathèque.

German :

Entdecken Sie die künstlerische Welt von Martine Imbert im Ausstellungsraum im Erdgeschoss der Mediathek.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire l’universo artistico di Martine Imbert nella sala espositiva al piano terra della Médiathèque.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el universo artístico de Martine Imbert en la sala de exposiciones de la planta baja de la Médiathèque.

