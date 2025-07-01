Exposition « Maternité » – Lessay, 1 juillet 2025 07:00, Lessay.
Manche
Exposition « Maternité » 14 bis rue de Gaslonde Lessay Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-01
fin : 2025-07-18
Date(s) :
2025-07-01
Exposition photo « Maternité » à découvrir à la médiathèque du 1er au 18 juillet aux horaires d’ouverture.
Exposition photo « Maternité » à découvrir à la médiathèque du 1er au 18 juillet aux horaires d’ouverture. .
14 bis rue de Gaslonde
Lessay 50430 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 07 70 32 mediatheque@lessay.fr
English : Exposition « Maternité »
Maternity » photo exhibition at the media library from July 1 to 18, during opening hours.
German :
Fotoausstellung « Maternité », zu sehen in der Mediathek vom 1. bis 18. Juli während der Öffnungszeiten.
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica « Maternità » presso la biblioteca multimediale dal 1° al 18 luglio negli orari di apertura.
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica « Maternidad » en la biblioteca multimedia del 1 al 18 de julio en horario de apertura.
L’événement Exposition « Maternité » Lessay a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche