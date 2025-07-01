Exposition « Maternité » – Lessay, 1 juillet 2025 07:00, Lessay.

Exposition photo « Maternité » à découvrir à la médiathèque du 1er au 18 juillet aux horaires d’ouverture.

14 bis rue de Gaslonde

Lessay 50430 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 07 70 32 mediatheque@lessay.fr

English : Exposition « Maternité »

Maternity » photo exhibition at the media library from July 1 to 18, during opening hours.

German :

Fotoausstellung « Maternité », zu sehen in der Mediathek vom 1. bis 18. Juli während der Öffnungszeiten.

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica « Maternità » presso la biblioteca multimediale dal 1° al 18 luglio negli orari di apertura.

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica « Maternidad » en la biblioteca multimedia del 1 al 18 de julio en horario de apertura.

