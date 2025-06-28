Exposition Matières rue Jean Jaures Rochefort 28 juin 2025 07:00
Exposition de peintures, sculptures, photographies, poésies et art papier de Michel BERCK et Aïssatou Angela BALDE.
rue Jean Jaures Galerie Aurore
Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 19 47 09 36
English : Matières » exhibition
Exhibition of paintings, sculptures, photographs, poetry and paper art by Michel BERCK and Aïssatou Angela BALDE.
German : Ausstellung „Materialien“
Ausstellung von Gemälden, Skulpturen, Fotografien, Gedichten und Papierkunst von Michel BERCK und Aïssatou Angela BALDE.
Italiano : Exposition « MATIERES »
Mostra di dipinti, sculture, fotografie, poesia e arte su carta di Michel BERCK e Aïssatou Angela BALDE.
Espanol : Exposition « MATIERES »
Exposición de pinturas, esculturas, fotografías, poesía y arte en papel de Michel BERCK y Aïssatou Angela BALDE.
