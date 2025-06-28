Exposition Matières rue Jean Jaures Rochefort 28 juin 2025 07:00

Charente-Maritime

Exposition Matières rue Jean Jaures Galerie Aurore Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-28

fin : 2025-07-03

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Exposition de peintures, sculptures, photographies, poésies et art papier de Michel BERCK et Aïssatou Angela BALDE.

rue Jean Jaures Galerie Aurore

Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 19 47 09 36

English : Matières » exhibition

Exhibition of paintings, sculptures, photographs, poetry and paper art by Michel BERCK and Aïssatou Angela BALDE.

German : Ausstellung „Materialien“

Ausstellung von Gemälden, Skulpturen, Fotografien, Gedichten und Papierkunst von Michel BERCK und Aïssatou Angela BALDE.

Italiano : Exposition « MATIERES »

Mostra di dipinti, sculture, fotografie, poesia e arte su carta di Michel BERCK e Aïssatou Angela BALDE.

Espanol : Exposition « MATIERES »

Exposición de pinturas, esculturas, fotografías, poesía y arte en papel de Michel BERCK y Aïssatou Angela BALDE.

