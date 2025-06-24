Exposition Maxim’arts – Espace Maxime Moreau Sainte-Maxime 24 juin 2025 07:00

Var

Exposition Maxim’arts Espace Maxime Moreau 1 promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-06-24
fin : 2025-06-29

Début : 2025-06-24

fin : 2025-06-29

Date(s) :

2025-06-24

L’association Maxim’Art expose les créations de ses membres.

Espace Maxime Moreau 1 promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Maxim’arts Exhibition

The Maxim’Art association is exhibiting its members’ creations. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in their artistic world. The exhibition is open to all and promises to amaze young and old alike. Come along to celebrate art in all its forms!

German :

Der Verein Maxim?Art stellt die Werke seiner Mitglieder aus.

Italiano : Mostra Maxim’arts

L’associazione Maxim’Art espone le creazioni dei suoi membri. Non perdete l’occasione di immergervi nel loro universo artistico. La mostra è aperta a tutti e promette di stupire grandi e piccini. Venite a celebrare l’arte in tutte le sue forme!

Espanol :

La asociación Maxim?Art expone las creaciones de sus miembros.

