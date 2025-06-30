Exposition « Métro’folies » à l’Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nancy 30 juin 2025 13:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition « Métro’folies » à l’Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-06-30 13:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-30

La Métropole du Grand Nancy et DESTINATION NANCY célèbrent l’Art Déco et les Métro’folies avec une exposition à l’Office de Tourisme MétropolitainTout public

Place Stanislas

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10 contact@destination-nancy.com

English :

The Metropole du Grand Nancy and DESTINATION NANCY celebrate Art Deco and the Métro’folies with an exhibition at the Office de Tourisme Métropolitain

German :

Die Metropole Grand Nancy und DESTINATION NANCY feiern das Art Deco und die Métro’folies mit einer Ausstellung im Office de Tourisme Métropolitain

Italiano :

Greater Nancy Metropolis e DESTINATION NANCY celebrano l’Art Déco e le Métro’folies con una mostra all’Ufficio del Turismo Metropolitano

Espanol :

Greater Nancy Metropolis y DESTINATION NANCY celebran el Art Déco y las Métro’folies con una exposición en la Oficina de Turismo Metropolitana

L’événement Exposition « Métro’folies » à l’Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par DESTINATION NANCY