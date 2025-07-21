Exposition Metz et la Moselle annexée 1939-1945 UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE Metz

Exposition Metz et la Moselle annexée 1939-1945 UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE Metz lundi 18 août 2025.

Exposition Metz et la Moselle annexée 1939-1945

UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE Ile du Saulcy Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-18 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-18 2025-08-25

A l’occasion des 80 ans de la Libération, la BU Saulcy a conçu une exposition patrimoniale retraçant l’histoire de Metz et de la Moselle pendant l’Occupation entre 1939 et 1945.Tout public

0 .

UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE Ile du Saulcy Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 72 74 00 08

English :

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation, BU Saulcy has designed a heritage exhibition retracing the history of Metz and Moselle during the Occupation between 1939 and 1945.

German :

Anlässlich des 80. Jahrestags der Befreiung hat die BU Saulcy eine patrimoniale Ausstellung konzipiert, die die Geschichte von Metz und der Moselle während der Besatzung zwischen 1939 und 1945 nachzeichnet.

Italiano :

In occasione dell’80° anniversario della Liberazione, la BU Saulcy ha allestito una mostra sul patrimonio che ripercorre la storia di Metz e della Mosella durante l’occupazione tra il 1939 e il 1945.

Espanol :

Con motivo del 80 aniversario de la Liberación, la BU Saulcy ha organizado una exposición patrimonial que recorre la historia de Metz y Mosela durante la Ocupación, entre 1939 y 1945.

L’événement Exposition Metz et la Moselle annexée 1939-1945 Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ