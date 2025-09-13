Exposition « Minimaliste » Photogiron au château Châteaugiron

Le château Châteaugiron Ille-et-Vilaine

Début : 2025-09-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:30:00

2025-09-13 2025-09-14 2025-09-20 2025-09-21

Le club photo Photogiron organise une exposition photos au château sur le thème  » Minimaliste  » les 13-14 et 20-21 Septembre 2025 de 10h30 à 12h30 et 14h à 18h30.

Laissez-vous surprendre par des clichés épurés, sensibles et graphiques, où chaque détail compte. Une belle occasion d’admirer le regard créatif des photographes.   .

Le château Châteaugiron 35410 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 2 99 37 89 02 

