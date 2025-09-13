Exposition « Minimaliste » Photogiron au château Châteaugiron
Exposition « Minimaliste » Photogiron au château Châteaugiron samedi 13 septembre 2025.
Exposition « Minimaliste » Photogiron au château
Le château Châteaugiron Ille-et-Vilaine
Début : 2025-09-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:30:00
2025-09-13 2025-09-14 2025-09-20 2025-09-21
Le club photo Photogiron organise une exposition photos au château sur le thème » Minimaliste » les 13-14 et 20-21 Septembre 2025 de 10h30 à 12h30 et 14h à 18h30.
Laissez-vous surprendre par des clichés épurés, sensibles et graphiques, où chaque détail compte. Une belle occasion d’admirer le regard créatif des photographes. .
Le château Châteaugiron 35410 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 2 99 37 89 02
