Exposition « Nancy Autrefois »

Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Vendredi Lundi 2025-09-29 09:30:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:30:00

Rétro Photo, une histoire de famille.

Dés la fin des années 60 Monsieur Dautel Roger a commencé à constituer ce qui deviendra l’une des plus importantes collection de cartes postales anciennes de France.

A l’occasion du premier Marché de Noël de Nancy en 1984, son fils Michel a eu l’idée de proposer des reproductions agrandies de ces cartes postales afin de permettre à tout un chacun de s’offrir des photos agrandies de leurs lieux préférés autrefois.

Le succès a été immédiat et l’entreprise n’a eu de cesse de développer son catalogue afin de proposer ses services au niveau national.

Depuis plus de 40 ans, Rétro Photo est présent sur de nombreux Marchés de Noël ainsi que sur internet www.retrophoto.frTout public

Place Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10 contact@destination-nancy.com

English :

Rétro Photo, a family story.

In the late 60s, Monsieur Dautel Roger began to build up what would become one of the largest collections of old postcards in France.

For Nancy’s first Christmas Market in 1984, his son Michel came up with the idea of offering enlarged reproductions of these postcards, so that everyone could treat themselves to enlarged photos of their favorite places of yesteryear.

The success was immediate, and the company has continued to expand its catalog to offer its services nationwide.

For over 40 years, Rétro Photo has been present at numerous Christmas markets and on the Internet at www.retrophoto.fr

German :

Rétro Photo, eine Familiengeschichte.

Ende der 60er Jahre begann Monsieur Dautel Roger mit dem Aufbau einer der größten Sammlungen alter Postkarten in Frankreich.

Anlässlich des ersten Weihnachtsmarkts in Nancy im Jahr 1984 hatte sein Sohn Michel die Idee, vergrößerte Reproduktionen dieser Postkarten anzubieten, damit sich jedermann vergrößerte Fotos seiner Lieblingsorte von früher leisten konnte.

Der Erfolg stellte sich sofort ein und das Unternehmen baute seinen Katalog kontinuierlich aus, um seine Dienstleistungen landesweit anbieten zu können.

Seit über 40 Jahren ist Rétro Photo auf zahlreichen Weihnachtsmärkten sowie im Internet unter www.retrophoto.fr vertreten

Italiano :

Rétro Photo, una storia di famiglia.

Alla fine degli anni ’60, il signor Roger Dautel iniziò a costruire quella che sarebbe diventata una delle più grandi collezioni di vecchie cartoline di Francia.

In occasione del primo mercatino di Natale di Nancy, nel 1984, il figlio Michel ebbe l’idea di offrire riproduzioni ingrandite di queste cartoline, in modo che tutti potessero regalarsi foto ingrandite dei loro luoghi preferiti di un tempo.

Il successo è stato immediato e l’azienda ha continuato ad ampliare il proprio catalogo per offrire i propri servizi a livello nazionale.

Da oltre 40 anni, Rétro Photo è presente in molti mercatini di Natale e su Internet www.retrophoto.fr

Espanol :

Rétro Photo, una historia de familia.

A finales de los años 60, Roger Dautel empezó a reunir lo que se convertiría en una de las mayores colecciones de postales antiguas de Francia.

Con motivo del primer mercado navideño de Nancy, en 1984, su hijo Michel tuvo la idea de ofrecer reproducciones ampliadas de estas postales, para que todo el mundo pudiera regalarse fotos ampliadas de sus lugares favoritos de antaño.

El éxito fue inmediato y la empresa no ha dejado de ampliar su catálogo para ofrecer sus servicios en todo el país.

Desde hace más de 40 años, Rétro Photo está presente en numerosos mercados navideños y en Internet www.retrophoto.fr

