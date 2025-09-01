Exposition « Notre matrimoine » Maison Nature & Patrimoines Castellane
Exposition « Notre matrimoine » Maison Nature & Patrimoines Castellane lundi 1 septembre 2025.
Exposition « Notre matrimoine »
Maison Nature & Patrimoines 2 place de l’église Castellane Alpes-de-Haute-Provence
Début : Vendredi 2025-09-01
fin : 2025-09-30
2025-09-01 2025-10-01 2025-10-18
L’histoire au féminin portraits d’héroïnes oubliées
Maison Nature & Patrimoines 2 place de l’église Castellane 04120 Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 83 19 23 musee@castellane-verdon.com
English :
History in the feminine: portraits of forgotten heroines
German :
Die weibliche Form der Geschichte: Porträts vergessener Heldinnen
Italiano :
Donne nella storia: ritratti di eroine dimenticate
Espanol :
Mujeres en la historia: retratos de heroínas olvidadas
