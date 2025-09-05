Exposition Objets d’Afrique et art contemporain Salle Aurore Rochefort
Exposition Objets d’Afrique et art contemporain Salle Aurore Rochefort vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
Exposition Objets d’Afrique et art contemporain
Salle Aurore 40 rue Jaurès Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-05 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-11 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-05
Collection d’objets d’artisanat touareg du Niger et collection d’objets d’art premier d’Afrique, bronzes et peintures d’artistes locaux.
.
Salle Aurore 40 rue Jaurès Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 27 22 45 99 artvoile2@wanadoo.fr
English : Exhibition: African Objects and Contemporary Art
Collection of Tuareg handicrafts from Niger and collection of African primitive art, bronzes and paintings by local artists.
German : Ausstellung „Objekte aus Afrika und zeitgenössische Kunst“
Sammlung von Kunsthandwerk der Tuareg aus Niger und Sammlung von afrikanischer Primitivkunst, Bronzen und Gemälden lokaler Künstler.
Italiano :
Collezione di artigianato tuareg del Niger e collezione di oggetti d’arte primitiva africana, bronzi e dipinti di artisti locali.
Espanol :
Colección de artesanía tuareg de Níger y colección de objetos de arte primitivo africano, bronces y pinturas de artistas locales.
L’événement Exposition Objets d’Afrique et art contemporain Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan