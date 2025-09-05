Exposition Objets d’Afrique et art contemporain Salle Aurore Rochefort

Exposition Objets d’Afrique et art contemporain

Salle Aurore 40 rue Jaurès Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-09-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-11 18:00:00

2025-09-05

Collection d’objets d’artisanat touareg du Niger et collection d’objets d’art premier d’Afrique, bronzes et peintures d’artistes locaux.

Salle Aurore 40 rue Jaurès Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 27 22 45 99 artvoile2@wanadoo.fr

English : Exhibition: African Objects and Contemporary Art

Collection of Tuareg handicrafts from Niger and collection of African primitive art, bronzes and paintings by local artists.

German : Ausstellung „Objekte aus Afrika und zeitgenössische Kunst“

Sammlung von Kunsthandwerk der Tuareg aus Niger und Sammlung von afrikanischer Primitivkunst, Bronzen und Gemälden lokaler Künstler.

Italiano :

Collezione di artigianato tuareg del Niger e collezione di oggetti d’arte primitiva africana, bronzi e dipinti di artisti locali.

Espanol :

Colección de artesanía tuareg de Níger y colección de objetos de arte primitivo africano, bronces y pinturas de artistas locales.

