Exposition Patchwork – Préaux, 16 mai 2025 14:00, Préaux.
Seine-Maritime
Exposition Patchwork 504 Rue des Écoles Préaux Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-16 14:00:00
fin : 2025-05-16 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-16
2025-05-17
Du 16 au 18 mai, Préaux vous accueil pour les Patch’sionnées.
Une exposition Patchwork à Clef des Champs
Sur place Vente de tissus avec Atelier cœur amande
Du 16 au 18 mai, Préaux vous accueil pour les Patch’sionnées.
Une exposition Patchwork à Clef des Champs
Sur place Vente de tissus avec Atelier cœur amande .
504 Rue des Écoles
Préaux 76160 Seine-Maritime Normandie
English : Exposition Patchwork
From May 16 to 18, Préaux welcomes you for the Patch’sionnées.
A Patchwork exhibition at Clef des Champs
On-site: Fabric sales with Atelier c?ur amande
German :
Vom 16. bis 18. Mai empfängt Sie Préaux zu den Patch’sionnées.
Eine Patchwork-Ausstellung in Clef des Champs
Vor Ort: Stoffverkauf mit Atelier c?ur amande
Italiano :
Dal 16 al 18 maggio, Préaux vi accoglie per la mostra Patch’sionnées.
Una mostra di Patchwork alla Clef des Champs
Sul posto: vendita di tessuti con l’Atelier c’ur amande
Espanol :
Del 16 al 18 de mayo, Préaux le da la bienvenida a la exposición Patch’sionnées.
Una exposición de Patchwork en Clef des Champs
In situ: Venta de telas con Atelier cœur amande
L’événement Exposition Patchwork Préaux a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme Normandie Caux Vexin