Exposition Patchwork – Préaux, 16 mai 2025 14:00, Préaux.

Seine-Maritime

Exposition Patchwork 504 Rue des Écoles Préaux Seine-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-16 14:00:00

fin : 2025-05-16 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-16

2025-05-17

Du 16 au 18 mai, Préaux vous accueil pour les Patch’sionnées.

Une exposition Patchwork à Clef des Champs

Sur place Vente de tissus avec Atelier cœur amande

504 Rue des Écoles

Préaux 76160 Seine-Maritime Normandie

English : Exposition Patchwork

From May 16 to 18, Préaux welcomes you for the Patch’sionnées.

A Patchwork exhibition at Clef des Champs

On-site: Fabric sales with Atelier c?ur amande

German :

Vom 16. bis 18. Mai empfängt Sie Préaux zu den Patch’sionnées.

Eine Patchwork-Ausstellung in Clef des Champs

Vor Ort: Stoffverkauf mit Atelier c?ur amande

Italiano :

Dal 16 al 18 maggio, Préaux vi accoglie per la mostra Patch’sionnées.

Una mostra di Patchwork alla Clef des Champs

Sul posto: vendita di tessuti con l’Atelier c’ur amande

Espanol :

Del 16 al 18 de mayo, Préaux le da la bienvenida a la exposición Patch’sionnées.

Una exposición de Patchwork en Clef des Champs

In situ: Venta de telas con Atelier cœur amande

