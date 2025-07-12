Exposition | Patrice TAUSSAT & Emmanuelle GAILLARD Monbazillac
Exposition | Patrice TAUSSAT & Emmanuelle GAILLARD
Maison du parc de monbazillac Monbazillac Dordogne
Début : 2025-07-12
fin : 2025-07-18
2025-07-12
C’est avec une grande joie que je vous invite à notre exposition de peinture et sculpture dont le vernissage à lieu le Samedi 12 juillet à partir de 19h00.
Rendez-vous à la Maison du Parc de Monbazillac. .
Maison du parc de monbazillac Monbazillac 24240 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 87 61 50 03 emmanuellegaillard@orange.fr
