Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc Galerie Azimut Aix-en-Provence
Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc Galerie Azimut Aix-en-Provence lundi 29 septembre 2025.
Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc
Du 29/09 au 12/10/2025 du lundi au samedi de 11h à 18h. Galerie Azimut 1 bis rue Matheron Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-09-29 11:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-29
Diptyques à l’huile grands et petits formats « En écoutant Léonard »
Personnages et Paysages en diptyques. .
Galerie Azimut 1 bis rue Matheron Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 86 98 25 56
English :
Large- and small-format oil diptychs: « Listening to Leonardo »
German :
Groß- und kleinformatige Öldiptychen: « En écoutant Léonard » (Leonardo zuhören)
Italiano :
Dittici a olio di grande e piccolo formato: « Ascoltando Leonardo »
Espanol :
Dípticos al óleo de gran y pequeño formato: « Escuchando a Leonardo »
L’événement Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2025-09-04 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence