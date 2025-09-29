Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc Galerie Azimut Aix-en-Provence

Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc Galerie Azimut Aix-en-Provence lundi 29 septembre 2025.

Exposition Peinture Catherine Montlahuc

Du 29/09 au 12/10/2025 du lundi au samedi de 11h à 18h. Galerie Azimut 1 bis rue Matheron Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Diptyques à l’huile grands et petits formats « En écoutant Léonard »
Personnages et Paysages en diptyques.   .

Galerie Azimut 1 bis rue Matheron Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 86 98 25 56 

English :

Large- and small-format oil diptychs: « Listening to Leonardo »

German :

Groß- und kleinformatige Öldiptychen: « En écoutant Léonard » (Leonardo zuhören)

Italiano :

Dittici a olio di grande e piccolo formato: « Ascoltando Leonardo »

Espanol :

Dípticos al óleo de gran y pequeño formato: « Escuchando a Leonardo »

