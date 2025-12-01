Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

EXPOSITION PEINTURE & COLLAGE Médiathèque La Force lundi 1 décembre 2025.

Médiathèque 8 Rue André Rousseau La Force Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-01
fin : 2026-01-02

Date(s) :
2025-12-01

Exposition peinture et collage: Ribamb’Elles , Catherine Servet.

Entrée libre et gratuite.   .

Médiathèque 8 Rue André Rousseau La Force 24130 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 61 81 18  mediatheque.laforce@la-cab.fr

