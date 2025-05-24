Exposition Peinture & Poterie – Centre d’Animation Jean Giono Montélier, 24 mai 2025 10:00, Montélier.

Drôme

Début : 2025-05-24 10:00:00

fin : 2025-05-24 17:00:00

2025-05-24

Vous aimez la peinture et la poterie ?

De nombreux artistes vous attendent pour vous faire découvrir leurs créations et participez gratuitement à un atelier d’aquarelle !

Centre d’Animation Jean Giono 5 chemin du Clos

Montélier 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 79 71 02 48 artetculturemontelier@gmail.com

English :

Do you like painting and pottery?

Numerous artists are waiting to show you their creations and take part in a free watercolour workshop!

German :

Sie malen und töpfern gerne?

Zahlreiche Künstler erwarten Sie, um Ihnen ihre Kreationen zu zeigen und nehmen Sie kostenlos an einem Aquarell-Workshop teil!

Italiano :

Vi piacciono la pittura e la ceramica?

Numerosi artisti vi aspettano per mostrarvi le loro creazioni e potrete anche partecipare a un laboratorio gratuito di acquerello!

Espanol :

¿Le gusta la pintura y la cerámica?

Un montón de artistas le esperan para mostrarle sus creaciones, ¡y también puede participar en un taller gratuito de acuarela!

