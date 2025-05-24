Exposition Peinture & Poterie – Centre d’Animation Jean Giono Montélier, 24 mai 2025 10:00, Montélier.
Drôme
Exposition Peinture & Poterie Centre d’Animation Jean Giono 5 chemin du Clos Montélier Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-24 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-24 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-24
Vous aimez la peinture et la poterie ?
De nombreux artistes vous attendent pour vous faire découvrir leurs créations et participez gratuitement à un atelier d’aquarelle !
.
Centre d’Animation Jean Giono 5 chemin du Clos
Montélier 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 79 71 02 48 artetculturemontelier@gmail.com
English :
Do you like painting and pottery?
Numerous artists are waiting to show you their creations and take part in a free watercolour workshop!
German :
Sie malen und töpfern gerne?
Zahlreiche Künstler erwarten Sie, um Ihnen ihre Kreationen zu zeigen und nehmen Sie kostenlos an einem Aquarell-Workshop teil!
Italiano :
Vi piacciono la pittura e la ceramica?
Numerosi artisti vi aspettano per mostrarvi le loro creazioni e potrete anche partecipare a un laboratorio gratuito di acquerello!
Espanol :
¿Le gusta la pintura y la cerámica?
Un montón de artistas le esperan para mostrarle sus creaciones, ¡y también puede participar en un taller gratuito de acuarela!
L’événement Exposition Peinture & Poterie Montélier a été mis à jour le 2025-05-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme