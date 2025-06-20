Exposition peinture Urban sketchers Morlaix – Chapelle saint Herbot Taulé 20 juin 2025 14:00
Finistère
Exposition peinture Urban sketchers Morlaix Chapelle saint Herbot 61 Rue Michel Le Saout Taulé Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-21 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-20
2025-06-21
2025-06-22
2025-06-27
2025-06-28
2025-06-29
Une 1ère expo pour 6 artistes des Urban Sketchers Morlaix, venez découvrir nos tableaux, peintures, dessins et l’univers des Urban Sketchers à travers nos carnets de voyage sur deux week-end .
Chapelle saint Herbot 61 Rue Michel Le Saout
Taulé 29670 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 64 33 46 50
